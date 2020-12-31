The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury are delivering the second round of direct payments, sending up to $600 to most Americans this time around.
The IRS said people who received a direct payment from the government in the spring will be first to receive this latest round of stimulus via automated deposit. Deposits began Tuesday night and will continue into next week, the IRS said.
Paper checks started to be mailed Wednesday.
"The IRS emphasizes that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of January 4, 2021," the agency said. "The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic, and they should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions."