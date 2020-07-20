BOSTON (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst is asking departments to find $30 million in cuts within the next few weeks to help balance the coronavirus-ravaged budget.
If they can't, layoffs are possible but if students show up in typical numbers, faculty may be spared, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said Monday, according to Masslive.com.
UMass Amherst was facing a $104 million deficit for the fiscal year that started July 1. Subbaswamy said about half was saved through measures not involving personnel. Once all factors are considered, another $30 million must be cut, he said.
UMass-Amherst also unveiled an aggressive COVID-19 testing protocol for when students return in the fall.
The university expects to operate at or below 60% residential capacity on campus, the chancellor said.
At the beginning of the fall semester, all students, whether living on or off campus, must be tested. Students tested before arriving must show proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Students arriving from 42 states where the disease is surging must self-quarantine for 14 days.
UMass will provide quarantine space for students whether they live on or off campus.
Testing will continue throughout the semester.