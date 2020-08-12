BOSTON — The University of Massachusetts will not play football this year, officials announced Tuesday, scrapping plans after determining it would be too risky to conduct a full season of the contact sport.
Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a press release that the school's leaders made the "difficult decision" following conversations with state and public health officials.
"The continuing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic posed too great of a risk, and we reached the conclusion that attempting to play a season would not have placed the members of our program in the safest situation possible," Bamford said.
Members of the football team have been on campus since late June, and in that span, the program reported one positive test for COVID-19 among more than 600 administered, the athletic department said.
Students will continue to take courses this fall despite the season's cancellation, either in-person or online.
UMass football head coach Walt Bell said in the press release that he is "absolutely heartbroken" over the decision.
"Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players, and do everything in our power to not take them away," Bell said."Today's news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required."
Bamford said the school "fully intend(s)" to run a competitive fall sports season in 2021.