BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Lowell plans to bring more students back to live on campus and hold more in-person classes during the spring semester based on lessons learned to control spread of the coronavirus this fall.
“With a half semester of experience and lessons learned about safely conducting classes and university operations in the midst of the pandemic, we’re confident we can expand our on-campus population, in-person learning and activities in January,” Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said in a letter to the campus community on Monday.
The university hopes to offer up to 30% of its 3,000 course sections in in-person and hybrid formats in the spring. The school also plans to more than double the residential student population in the spring up to 2,000, about 40% of capacity.
The school has had only two confirmed coronavirus cases this fall.