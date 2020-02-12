LOWELL — Cape Ann residents have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.
Among those recognized for achieving academic distinction for the fall semester are:
Andrew Bandar of Gloucester, majoring in music studies.
Noah Benson of Gloucester, majoring in exercise science.
Madison Boisvert of Essex, majoring in biology.
Aidan Burbridge of Essex, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Logan Carroll of Essex, majoring in business administration.
Joseph Ciarametaro of Gloucester, majoring in criminal justice.
Christina Ciaramitaro of Gloucester, majoring in pharmaceutical sciences.
Michael Collins of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Nolan Collins of Rockport, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Alexander Dahlmer of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Peter DeRosa of Rockport, majoring in physics.
Tessa Doe of Gloucester, majoring in psychology.
Derek Goveny of Gloucester, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Katelyn Hinckley of Gloucester, majoring in biology.
Kory Hurd of Gloucester, majoring in computer science.
Karina Keenan of Gloucester, majoring in exercise physiology.
Julia Kuhns of Gloucester, majoring in criminal justice.
Ethan Lally of Gloucester, majoring in liberal arts.
Sally Lambert of Gloucester, majoring in environmental engineering.
Geoffrey Lattanzi of Gloucester, majoring in mathematics.
Taylor Lawrason of Gloucester, majoring in computer engineering.
Luke Mackert of Gloucester, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Madonna McGuire of Gloucester, majoring in sound recording technology.
Marc Phinney of Gloucester, majoring in criminal justice.
Rebecca Pollock of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Tyler Ramsdell of Gloucester, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Sierra Rudolph of Gloucester, majoring in criminal justice.
Haley Sullivan of Gloucester, majoring in political science.
Hunter Williamson of Rockport, majoring in economics.
James Yakura of Gloucester, majoring in computer science.
