Cape Ann's town clerks are preparing polling locations for the State Primary election Tuesday and, like many things during the pandemic, are working with a lot of unknowns.
The town clerks in Rockport, Manchester and Essex all said it was "hard to tell" what this year's turnout will be like.
"I expect it to be low," Rockport Town Clerk Pat Brown said. "There have been so many mail-in ballots this year that there might not be that many going to the polls. But we've still had calls from people asking when the polls were open, so it's really hard to say.
Of the 5,909 registered voters in Rockport, 2,423 requested mail-in ballots. Brown said she did not have a tally Monday of how many already had been returned.
Polling locations for Rockport's three precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precinct 1 votes at Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 votes at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 votes at Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Unlike Rockport, Manchester Interim Town Clerk Sharon George said she hasn't received many mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. Of the 1,360 ballots mailed out, "about half" have been returned. In total, there are 4,334 registered voters in town.
"I expected more to come back," she said. "We did have problems with the mail. I had to send out second ballots out to a couple of people. I have a feeling (Tuesday) will be a bit more brisk than what I had original thought, but its very hard at this point to tell. Usually primaries are not well attended, but Senate and Congress races might bring a lot of people out."
Manchester polls are at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Essex plans on getting some mileage in its brand-new electronic vote counter on Tuesday at the Memorial Fire Station polls. It was given to the town by the state in what Town Clerk Pamela Thorne previously described as "a COVID gift." Essex will only have to pay $100 for the machine as two years of leasing fees have already been covered by the Baker administration.
"We'll have an unofficial run of the tape a short time after the polls are closed," said Thorne, a huge change from the hours of hand-counting by volunteers that have followed elections in years past.
Like George, Thorne has doubts there will be a high turnout for the primary, but hopes the Senate and Congress races will cultivate enough interest.
"I really don't know what to expect," she said.
Less than half of Essex's 2,833 registered voters requested mail-in ballots; 757 were sent out and as of Friday, 493 were sent back. Thorne said she estimates Town Hall had collected around 550 as of Monday afternoon.
Essex voters who haven't filled out a mail-in ballot can still vote Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the first floor of Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
Voters in the three towns who requested mail-in ballots that they haven't mailed yet may turn them in at their town clerk's office or at secure drop boxes at each Town Hall. They must be submitted before 8 p.m. to be counted.
In this year's U.S. senate primary, voters across the state will chose either incumbent Ed Markey or U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy to represent the Democrats this fall. On the Republican side, Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O'Conner will be going head to head.
The rest of the Democrat ballot is as follows: U.S. House District 6th District race -- Seth Moulton (incumbent), Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito; Governor’s Council District 5 — Eileen Duff (incumbent); and Essex County Register of Probate — Pamela Casey O’Brien. In addition, voters in Rockport and Essex will be asked to tick the box for incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante for state First Essex District representative
Other races on the Republican ballot are: U.S. House District 6 race — John Paul Moran; and Senator in General Court for the First Essex and Middlesex District — Bruce Tarr (incumbent). Manchester voters may vote to re-elect Brad Hill of Ipswich as the state's Fourth Essex District representative; he is running unopposed. .
The Libertarian and Green-Rainbow parties have no candidates running in the primary. Registered party members may choose to write-in their own candidates.
