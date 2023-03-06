DORCHESTER, Mass. — An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the March 17, 2022. drawing is nearing expiration. The winning ticket was purchased at Star Market, 795 Providence Highway in Dedham.
The winning numbers are 03-10-11-18-22.
Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The final day to claim this prize is Friday, March 17, 2023. Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.
Prizes up to $100,000 can be claimed at all Lottery claim centers, which are in Braintree, Dorchester (Lottery headquarters), Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.
Mass Cash drawings are conducted seven nights a week. Cost of each play is $1. Players must pick five out of 35 numbers or choose Quic Pic, which randomly picks the five numbers. Tickets that match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing win the game’s top prize.