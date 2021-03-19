SALEM — Salem State University faculty are taking a “work-to-rule” labor action as the university’s furlough situation continues to deteriorate.
Faculty announced at a rally late Thursday morning they will begin working strictly to the terms of their latest contract, starting Monday, March 22, the university’s first day after spring break.
The move comes as Salem State members of the Massachusetts State College Association, which covers faculty and librarians at each of nine state colleges, complete one of two weeks of unpaid furlough time that administrators said they must take before the end of the academic year in June.
Citing a projected $20 million in budget deficits over the next two fiscal years, the university has pushed members of the MSCA to take the furlough weeks to realize savings now and avoid permanent layoffs (the second furlough week is set for May 23-29, the week after commencement).
The work-to-rule announcement comes after other unions and non-union personnel at Salem State have either already taken or scheduled two weeks of furlough. Meanwhile, a projected deficit for this year has turned into a budget surplus that could reach as high as $25 million, faculty members say, based on anticipated aid in the latest COVID-19 relief bill.
Faculty members say the furlough is no longer necessary to save money and should be outright canceled for those who’ve scheduled it and reimbursed to those who’ve already taken it.
The university says the budget surplus sits at $14.5 million, not counting any further federal aid but which does factors in $1.5 million saved from the MSCA furlough and $1.8 million from other Salem State personnel taking unpaid time off.
“It’s COVID time, and yes, things are hard. Students have been struggling; we have been struggling in terms of our health, economic situation, racial unrest,” said Tiffany Chenault, president of Salem State’s MSCA chapter. “Yet in this crisis, we (Salem State) have got money — we’ve got money from the state. We’ve got money from the federal government, saying, ‘Hey, we want to keep you afloat.’ But yet, with this surplus of money, our beloved president said, ‘You know what? We’re going to use some furlough.’”
Under work-to-rule, MSCA members are asked to “show their solidarity” by declining certain activities or extra work without compensation, Chenault wrote in an email to faculty Thursday afternoon.
This includes no faculty doing work after 4:30 p.m. or on weekends, no librarians working more than 37.5 hours per week, no work in excess of 12 course credits in the fall, no work on committees not created in compliance with the existing collective bargaining agreement or federal law, and no attendance at open houses or other activities on weekends without compensation.
“We’re all grading papers. People have scholarship deadlines,” said Tracy Ware, a tenured biology professor who held a sign with the title “Bully-in-Chief” running beneath a crossed-out headshot of university President John Keenan, on Thursday. “We use this time to work and catch up on the second half of the semester. For us to not be working this week is ridiculous.”
Keenan was a frequent target of signs and comments at Thursday’s rally. But in a statement released late Thursday afternoon, university spokesperson Nicole Giambusso said administrators weren’t aware of the labor action set to begin Monday.
“Your inquiry is the first we’ve heard of the faculty union refusing to do any work not specifically included in their contract language,” she said. “This is disappointing, as we have much work to do together on student success initiatives and returning to a nearly normal on-campus experience this fall.”
The work-to-rule action doesn’t have a firm end date. Chenault said the labor action would end once conditions improve dramatically. That includes a commitment from administrators to provide “reimbursement of furlough to the union,” to take “retrenchment off the table” and more aggressively use reserve funds to offset financial challenges during the pandemic.
In her statement, Giambusso noted the higher education sector “lost 650,000 jobs last year alone, and we are proud to have avoided such cuts to date.” The furlough, and further efforts in anticipation of the future deficits, have helped avoid that issue at Salem State, she said.
“No one likes imposing furloughs, and we appreciate the sacrifices made by our campus community,” Giambusso said. “We are hopeful that our campus community can move forward together as we navigate a challenging higher education landscape and prepare for the new academic year.”
At the rally, faculty members said it had been many years since the last time they had furloughs.
“I’ve only been here for 20 years. None of our prior presidents went to furloughs, and we have a $14 million surplus,” Ware said. “He’s claiming he needs that money to prevent deficits in the future, but his ability to budget didn’t work out this semester because he projected a $28 million deficit, and it became a $14 million surplus.”
Her “Bully-in-Chief” sign referred to a recent email Keenan sent to Chenault and Joanna Gonsalvez, who serves as vice president of the Salem State MSCA chapter, in which he said students were complaining they felt pressured by faculty to sign petitions against the furloughs. Faculty and other students, however, say student involvement in protests and petitions is of their own volition.
Brian Alves, an associate professor in the university’s Art + Design program, held two signs at the rally, one of which criticized administrators saying ‘we don’t have any money’ but $10 million reportedly coming from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Alves also took aim at a three-story building recently built on the corner of Lafayette Street and West Avenue that includes two floors of Salem State offices. Faculty members have referred to the building as the “president’s palace,” arguing it costs the university $500,000 a year to lease the two floors.
“We’ve been asking the Board of Trustees and the president to advocate at the state level for additional funding and some debt relief, because some of the choices the state has made has shifted the burden to the universities individually,” Alves said. “That building over there costs $500,000 a year to lease, and that was put in place three years ago.”
