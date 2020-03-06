The 30th season of "The Writer's Block with John Ronan" came to close Friday before an audience packed into the auditorium at the Cape Ann Museum.
The local cable show's host, John Ronan, invited all former guests and the public to a taping of the season finale.
This live taping by Studio 1623 of the show featueed guests Sharron Cohen, Christopher Leahy, Kim Bartlett, Sue Jhirad, and Jackie (Bigford) Fearer. All were interviewed by Ronan during the the first year of the award-winning series, in 1990-91.
Friday's program also included clips from those early programs, including a one of much younger Ronan, which prompted laughter from the crowd.
Ronan, also the producer of "The Writer's Block," is a former Gloucester Poet Laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow in poetry. His most recent book, "Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown," appeared in 2017.
A list of all the guests who have appeared on the 375 episodes in the series may be found at www.theronan.org/the-writers-block/.
