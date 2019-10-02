BEVERLY — A vintage B-17 World War II bomber that appeared at Beverly Regional Airport last month as part of the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour crashed during an aborted takeoff at a Connecticut airport Wednesday morning, killing at least seven people.
The plane had 13 people aboard, 10 passengers and three crewman, according to the Associated Press citing a state official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A person on the ground was also reported injured. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m.
Pictures posted to Twitter shortly after the crash showed black smoke and flames rising from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, near Hartford, New England’s second busiest airport. The four-engine, propeller-driven bomber hit a maintenance shed as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses told the AP.
The vintage B-17 Flying Fortress, known as “Nine O Nine,” was a civilian registered plane and it was among two bomber and three fighter aircraft that made an appearance in Beverly from Sept. 13 to 17. Thousands of people came out to see the vintage aircraft, said Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon, who took a flight herself aboard the B-17 last month as part of the tour.
“It’s a shock to see this happen so close to home,” she said.
The airport has hosted the Collings Foundation’s aircraft a handful of times over its 30 years of providing the tour around the nation.
During the event, which is put on by the Stow-based educational nonprofit, people learned about U.S. aviation history and toured the restored interiors of the B-17 and B-24. Some took a 30-minute flight aboard one of the aircraft. The bomber provided a static display and gave rides, Bouillon said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley,” said the Collings Foundation on its Facebook page. “The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.”
The Collings Foundation said the same plane also crashed in 1987 at an air show near Pittsburgh, injuring several people.
“My thoughts are with those of the crew and passengers of those involved in the crash,” said Bouillon in an email. “I am fortunate that we, at Beverly Airport, were able to host an event with some of the last rides in that aircraft.”
Bouillon said the first thing Beverly Airport did when it heard about the crash was contact a base pilot who was among the volunteer crews who flew the B-17 during its appearance here.
“He’s safe,” she said.
“It’s just devastating,” said Beverly Airport Commission Chairman Paul Brean, “Your heart goes out to all the families” as officials, including rescue and airport officials and the National Transportation Safety Board “do their due diligence.”
The crash is devastating for the Collings Foundation, he said. He described the Wings of Freedom tour at Beverly Airport as a “great community event” that allows Americans to see history in action.
“Unfortunately, this will really challenge if this program can go forward,” he said.
Bouillon, a pilot, also lamented the destruction of such an iconic aircraft considering so much had gone into its restoration. According to the foundation, the plane was constructed in 1945, too late for it to see combat.
“We were fortunate to see some of the last rides in that aircraft,” said Bouillon, who got a chance to ride in the B-17 back in September.
During takeoff, passengers sat on the plane’s floor and were strapped in, she said. There were no seats. After takeoff, people were allowed to mill about the aircraft and look at its different stations. Those who took that ride that day were ecstatic.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.