Local photographer Bill Sumner isn’t letting the current coronavirus pandemic stop him from practicing his craft in a safe, responsible way, and for a good cause.
On Sunday, he officially unveiled his “Family Porch-rait Project.” For a donation to The Open Door for its Gloucester and Ipswich food pantries, families can have their portraits taken by a socially distant photographer while sitting on the front porch of their homes.
“We’ve raised over $4,000 since yesterday,” Sumner said on Monday afternoon. “I’ve heard today we’re just about at $5,000.”
Sumner, a self-described “retired ad guy,” has been photographing for more than 50 years. Throughout his 77 years, he has lived all over the country, from a house boat in Florida to a wooden cottage in Vermont. Since moving to Gloucester a couple of years back, Sumner has been doing freelance jobs, mostly taking pictures for the Gloucester Council on Aging.
“I still have my cameras and I still know how to use them,” he quipped.
Sumner first got the idea for his project after reading about a photographer in Minnesota embarking on something similar.
“I thought when this is over, it’s going to be a marker of a time in history,” he explained. “People are going to look back at these photos and say, ‘Hey this was the time when I was cooped up with my family all day!’”
To cover more ground around Cape Ann, Sumner reached out to Gloucester-based photographer Jason Grow. Grow is known for his portrait series of World War II veterans on Cape Ann.
“I met him a few times at various (high school) sporting events,” Sumner said. “My granddaughter was on a lot of the same sports teams as his daughter, and I’ve heard about his work. My ex-wife (Normanda Newport) worked at (The Open Door) with Sarah, his wife. The whole thing seemed to make sense.”
Grow, in turn, brought Gloucester photographer Shawn Henry into the fold. Henry could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Over the past two days, the project has grabbed the attention of more than 100 families all across Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex. Newport is helping her ex-husband schedule them all.
“Both of my granddaughters are helping me, thank goodness,” she laughed. “It’s been a bit daunting but we’re working through it.”
Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door, said money raised by the project will help local families who’ve suffered from the pandemic-induced economic decline.
“We have seen the numbers climb every single week like we never seen before,” said LaFontaine. “We’ve doubled down on our core food programs, one in Gloucester, one in Ipswich. We’ve been distributing food curbside only and meals in the kitchen are take-out only. Volunteers have been making deliveries to homebound elders and those in quarantine.”
As of Monday, Grow said he’s completed seven shoots and has three more scheduled.
“I recently took a photo of the Duckwoth family,” Grow said. “The portrait incorporated the fact their restaurant (Duckworth’s Bistrot on East Main Street in Gloucester) is not operational right now, but they’re such an upbeat family. I also photographed Patty Knaggs. I first met Patty 13 years ago when I photographed her for a Sports Illustrated article about women breaking the glass ceiling. She was one the first female groundskeepers at a major PGA golf course.”
Sumner also has had his share of interesting subjects.
“I did one family that was making home-made (medical) masks,” he recalled. “We had a picture of them with their masks on. It was kind of a spooky shot. I’d love to get some shots of the firefighters outside the station — the police officers and EMT workers as well. It’s all been keeping me occupied. It’s therapy for me.”
More information on how to schedule a shoot is available by emailing gloucesterporchriats@gmail.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
