A faulty electrical cord is being blamed for a fire that damaged a Viking Street home Tuesday morning.
Someone passing by 5 Viking St. around 8:30 a.m. reported to police that black smoke was coming from the building, and police dispatched the Fire Department around 8:40 a.m., according to fire Deputy Chief Phil Harvey.
No one was home in the three condominiums in the building, Harvey said, and firefighters found the fire in the first-floor unit.
The fire was brought under control within 13 minutes of crews’ arrival on scene.
"It appears to be caused by the failure of an electrical cord," Harvey said. "It burned a chair, causing largely smoke damage, but no damage to the structure."
Harvey said the residents can occupy the upper two units, but the owner of the first-floor condo will need to do some cleanup before moving back.
City Inspectional Services was determining whether the condo is habitable Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were on scene about an hour and a half, the deputy chief said.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.