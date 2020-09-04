UPDATE: Bit Bar sues Baker over video game ban

SALEM — A Salem arcade and restaurant has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker over his ban on the operation of arcade games during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bit Bar, a hybrid arcade and restaurant on St. Peter Street, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday, saying that Baker's prohibition on arcade games violates the business's free speech and equal protection rights. The suit says it makes no sense for the governor to allow casinos to open while banning arcade games.
"As a result, Bit Bar has had to keep the arcade portion of its business closed (its restaurant is open under Phase 3) while casinos enjoy the advantage of the house always winning," the complaint says.
Baker's office did not return a request for comment.
The lawsuit says that Baker originally included arcades as part of his Phase 3 reopening plan, but then re-categorized them as Phase 4 "without warning, explanation, or due process." Arcades are now in the Phase 4 category along with ball pits, hot tubs, steam rooms and dance clubs, while casinos, theaters, concert halls and laser tag arenas are in Phase 3, the lawsuit said.
Phase 3 businesses were allowed to reopen beginning July 6. Phase 4 will not begin until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is developed.
Bit Bar opened in June 2016 in the old Salem jail building. It has more than 30 pinball and video games as well as restaurant seating and a bar. Bit Bar co-owner Gideon Coltof said in an interview that the ban on arcade games has caused revenues to drop by 80%.
"We have excellent food, but we're a destination and people come to us for our games," Coltof said. "If we don't get relief very, very soon I'm not going to survive."
Coltof said he has spoken with officials in the Baker administration and has not received a clear explanation for why arcade games are banned and casinos are open. The lawsuit accuses Baker of favoring casinos because they "write bigger campaign contribution checks than arcades do."
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Bit Bar by attorney Marc Randazza of Gloucester. Randazza has represented some controversial clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars, in free-speech cases.
Coltof said Randazza approached him because his family has gone to Bit Bar and are big fans.
"He actually contacted us to say, 'This is nonsense. I want to help you,'" Coltof said. "Ordinarily I would not be able to afford a high-caliber attorney such as Marc Randazza. He offered a good rate."
The lawsuit says that Bit Bar's First Amendment rights have been violated because video games merit the same free-speech protection as books, plays and movies. And it claims that the ban on arcade games but not casinos has deprived Bit Bar of its equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment.
Randazza said in a press release it is "ludicrous" that customers at Bit Bar can have a drink or a meal right next to the video game consoles, "But turn them on, and now Bit Bar is a public health hazard?"
