ROCKPORT — Downtown businessman Ross Brackett is the town's newest selectman.
He and incumbent Paul Murphy were both elected to three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen.
According to the final results of the 2020 town election, of the 5,873 ballots submitted, Murphy received 1,426 votes and Brackett received 1,308 votes.
"I'm very grateful to the voters of Rockport for electing me to a fourth term," Murphy said. "I'm humbled and gratified. I want to send out my best wishes to my opponents. I admire anyone who throws their hat in to the political area."
Five candidates were in the running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen this year. The other three in the race, William Wagner, Charles Seavey and Carole Cooke, received 684, 296 and 132 votes, respectively.
This will be Brackett's first time holding political office. In 2011, he took over the reins of his family business, Brothers Brew Coffee Shop. The business has been a downtown Rockport mainstay since the 1970s. In addition, Brackett serves as board president of Rockport Exchange, which organizes the Rockport Farmers Market, Motif No.1, Harvest Fest and other events. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternooon.
Former Selectman Denise Donnelly and resident Harry Korslund were elected to the Planning Board after embarking on write-in campaigns. Donnelly received 315 votes to Korslund's 108.
"I'm thrilled that the people of Rockport have trusted in me to serve the town again," said Donnelly, who decided to not seek re-election after one term. "I am honored."
Korslund could not be reached for comment.
All other races were uncontested.
Robert Visnick was Tuesday's top-voter getter, receiving 1,675 on his way to another three-long term as town moderator.
Also elected were Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Cynthia Sharfstein, library trustee. All positions except one have three-year terms; a term on the Housing Authority lasts five years.
