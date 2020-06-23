ESSEX — Former Finance Committee member Guy Bradford has been elected to the Essex Board of Selectmen.
Bradford bested his opponent, local businessman Peter Hoare, 263-167 at Monday's town election. Three voters submitted write-ins and six left their ballots blank.
"It's absolutely surprising because I'm a newbie in Essex — I've only been here since 2014," Bradford said after the votes were tallied.
Before retiring and moving to Essex, Bradford lived in Pittsburgh and worked at American Eagle's corporate offices. He was appointed to the Essex Finance Committee in 2018, and has served since.
"I've obviously wanted to get engaged and it was great that I got an opportunity to join the Finance Committee and get to understand the town," he continued. "I'm just really pleased to sort of stand up into a different role to effect change and help manage the town through a stressful time."
On his campaign's Facebook page, Hoare congratulated Bradford on his win and thanked "my supporters who came out to vote yesterday as well as my campaign manager, Maureen Flatley and my campaign treasurer, Andrea Donnelly for all their hard work." He told the Times that he hopes to run for selectman again sometime.
"I have no immediate plans right now," Hoare said, "but I'm not one to sit on the sidelines."
Bradford will succeed Selectmen Andrew Spinney, who has chosen not run after serving one term.
There were no other contested races in this year's election. The others elected on Monday are: current Chairman Steve Poulos for the Board of Assessors; incumbent Jeffrey Jones for town moderator; current Chairman David Driscoll for the Board of Health; incumbents Robert Bradley and Wiliam Knovak for two constable seats; incumbent Diane Kotch, member of the Board of Library Trustees; Theresa Witman for Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and former Selectwoman Lisa O'Donnell for the Planning Board.
This year's voter turnout was down significantly, according to Town Clerk Pam Thorne. Only 16 percent of the 2,791 registered voters in town participated this year, casting 439 ballots — 75 were absentee ballots and 24 were mail-in. Last year, turnout was 21% and in 2018, it was 32%.
"I was looking back at the vote tallies from the last (election) when we had challenges to the Board of Selectmen seat," said Thorne. "It was up around 800, so we're pretty far behind (this year). I think it was the COVID situation (that cause the low turnout). We reduced our polling hours because we were having trouble getting staffing. Most of our older workers didn't want to work and most of the workers who showed up this year were 20-somethings. We only could have one shift (from noon to 6 p.m.) instead of two shifts. The state minimum requirement is four hours; ours was six."
Due to the pandemic, voters were asked to stay 6 feet apart from one another and wear face coverings. Check-in volunteers signed in voters behind Plexiglas barriers and voting booths were stocked with sanitation materials.
Hoare was disappointed by the turnout, writing on Facebook, "We are at a critical time in our town so I urge everyone to get engaged and stay engaged as we tackle these challenges as we strive to make our town a better place."
This town election marks the last time votes will be hand counted. Since 1946, the town has used a hand-cranked ballot box to tally each vote. In May, selectmen voted to use an optical scan tabulator for future elections.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.