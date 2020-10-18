UPDATE: City hosting more free COVID-19 testing

The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Gloucester jumped again late last week, and as a result the city is hosting three free COVID-19 testing clinics this week.
This week's round of drive-through testing will again be at Stage Fort Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Thursday Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Testing is free for all, regardless of address; no appointment is necessary.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, speaking on Good Morning Gloucester's podcast Sunday, said the city is working to have all school staff testing.
Testing was offered Thursday and Friday at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue in partnership with the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Romeo Theken said 1,200 people were tested over the two days.
As of Friday afternoon, the status of positive COVID-19 cases in Gloucester were 56 active cases; 404 overall cases — 355 confirmed and 49 probable; and 322 recovered. That compared to Wednesday, when there were 44 active cases; 391 overall cases — 343 confirmed and 48 probable; and 321 recovered. The deaths of 26 residents have been deemed COVD-19 related.
For this week's drive-by testing, vehicles will enter the park at its entrance by Stacy Boulevard, adjacent to the tennis courts, and will exit by the Cupboard Restaurant and onto Western Avenue.
Hough Avenue will be oneway during all three clinics..
“This testing will be vital as we continue to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, as it provides a clearer picture of how many cases there are at this time,” Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. “We strongly encourage you to get tested if you haven’t already.”
Those who able are asked to get tested on Tuesday or Thursday if possible so that those who work weekdays can be tested Saturday. Participants are advised that wait times could be significant depending on attendance at each clinic.
Participants do not need to have symptoms to get tested, and test results will be provided to each participant confidentially. Participants will be asked for their name, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address in order to be contacted with their test results. Those who do participate are encouraged to share their results with their doctors.
Translators for multiple languages will be available at all the clinics.
Other testing options are:
CVS appointments can be made at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
AFC Urgent Care at 50 Dodge St. in Beverly will take registration for tests at www.afcurgentcarebeverly.com/
Testing fees at these locations may vary based on medical need and insurance coverage.
Additional testing sites can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/about-covid-19-testing.
