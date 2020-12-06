A Gloucester oil company is spreading warm wishes this holiday season by supplying 11 Cape Ann families in need with 100 gallons of heating oil.
J.M. Walsh Oil Company's campaign started on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, has since raised nearly $1,000 from individual Rockport Rotarians, existing customers and members of the public. The company had originally planned to award 600 gallons to six families, but the donations pushed those numbers up.
Residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, and Essex are invited to send in written nominations of who they believe should get a little extra warmth this winter.
"Our first nomination was for a young veteran with medical issues who continues to give to others, and despite his own medical situation, still shows up to work ready to help," said J.M. Walsh President Janelle Favaloro in an email to the Times. "This person also cares for an elderly family member at home. I’m sure everyone knows somebody who could use a little help, and while 100 gallons of oil won’t solve everyone’s problems, it’s nice to know that people are thinking of you, and that’s priceless."
Nominations may be sent by mail to J.M. Walsh Oil Company, 6 Cleveland Place, Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to jmwalshoil@msn.com. Those sending in nominations must include their signature and telephone number. Deadline is Thursday, Dec. 31.
Winners will be confidentially contacted on Tuesday, Jan 5.
"(The donations thus far) really shows how great our community is," Favaloro said. "It’s been a rough year for a lot of people, but this just proves that there is still good in the world."
More information is available by calling J.M. Walsh Oil Company at 978-283-4815.
