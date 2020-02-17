UPDATE: Dracut man ID'd as suspect killed in police shooting

BYFIELD — The Essex County District Attorney's office identified the man shot and killed by police on Sunday at the AL Prime Gas station in Byfield as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut, but other details, including how many shots were fired and who fired them, remain under investigation.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Essex County DA Jonathan Blodgett released some details regarding the shooting and what led to the deadly encounter.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper and three Newbury police officers located a stolen BMW X5 SUV and the suspect driving it at the Central Street gas station.
The BMW had been stolen about an hour earlier at knifepoint from the Tully BMW dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire. During the theft, a dealership employee was stabbed by the suspect and suffered minor injuries.
Once the BMW was driven off the lot, Tully BMW employees began tracking it through its onboard location system. After getting on Interstate 95, the car pulled off the highway at Exit 55 and into the Prime gas station. Those locations were relayed to state and local police who converged upon the gas station within minutes.
At Prime, the trooper and local officers knew the suspect had just stabbed a victim at the car dealership, Blodgett said in the release. They used their cruisers to box in the SUV, got out and approached Murray, who was behind the wheel. Murray rammed the state police cruiser as he tried to escape.
"At that point in the confrontation a police officer or officers discharged a weapon or weapons. The suspect was struck. Police performed emergency medical aid and EMS responded and transported the suspect to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," Blodgett said in his statement.
The DA did not say how many shots were fired and how many officers fired their guns. Earlier reports said police found a knife in the BMW but no information was released about what, if any, weapons Murray had with him.
"We don't have that information yet. It's still under investigation," Essex County DA spokesperson Carrie Kimball said Monday.
Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said he could not give details regarding the shooting and referred questions to Blodgett's office.
Reilly did say the local officers involved were all fine but would not comment on whether they reported for work on Monday.
"Everybody is doing well," he said.
An AL Prime employee said he opened for business at 6 a.m. Monday and throughout the morning, reporters and others asked him about Sunday night's shooting. He said he did not know any new details.
State police detectives assigned to the DA's office are collecting evidence, conducting interviews and processing evidence from the shooting scene, which was near the Prime gas pumps. Blodgett's statement said a search warrant also would be executed so police could search the BMW for evidence.
Murray was believed to behind a string of carjackings in the days leading up to his death.
According to Blodgett, investigators have linked him to at least two other carjackings and possibly a third. Murray arrived at the Nashua dealership in a Subaru Legacy that had been reported carjacked from an elderly woman in Lowell about two hours earlier. The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.
A day earlier, on Saturday, North Andover police responded to a reported carjacking at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Route 114. The owner of an Audi Q5 reported that his wife and 5-year-old child were waiting in the vehicle while he was in Starbucks, when Murray climbed into the driver's side and yelled at the woman to get out of the car. She got out, with her child, and Murray drove off in the car heading westbound on Route 114. No weapon was shown. The Audi was involved in a police pursuit in Canton, at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and was later found in Lexington.
Police also re investigating whether Murray was connected to a car theft in Boston on Saturday, the statement reads.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
