The state primary election is Sept. 1 and early voting on Cape Ann has begun.
It’s the first time early voting has been available for a state primary in Massachusetts. Early voting will continue through Aug. 28.
Voters can find early voting locations and ballot drop boxes in their communities by going to the secretary of the commonwealth's website.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is also encouraging voters to hand deliver their mail-in ballots if they can instead of dropping them in the mail. Galvin, a Democrat, said that’s the best way to guarantee that a ballot will be counted.
Ballots can be dropped off at early voting locations.
Ballots must reach each voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in order to be counted. It’s not good enough just to have the ballot postmarked by that date.
Voters who submitted applications to vote by mail don’t have to wait for their ballots to arrive in order to vote. If they haven’t mailed back their ballot, they can still vote in person during the early voting period or on Sept. 1, Galvin said.
The most closely watched race on the primary ballot in Massachusetts pits challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy lll against fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, the incumbent.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot or absentee ballot by mail.
Friday, Aug. 28, is the deadline for early voting in person.
Monday, Aug. 31, at noon is the deadline to vote absentee in person.
The deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, name or address for the primary has passed. Voters may visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/Welcome.aspx to see if check registration status or party enrollment..
To find out which candidates will appear on your ballot, check www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/bal/MyElectionInfo.aspx.
GLOUCESTER
In-person early voting at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., will take place Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Gloucester polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (* polling location change)
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Voters may drop off ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall.
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 #7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
ROCKPORT
In-person early voting is available at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, accessible via the handicapped ramp at the side of the building; please note restroom facilities will not be available. Masks and social distancing are required; please follow the instructions of the elections staff. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed or placed in the secure drop box located at the back door of Town Hall; it is accessible 24 hours a day.
Voting on Primary Election Day, Sept. 1, takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-546-6894.
MANCHESTER
Early primary voting may done at Town Hall, 10 Center St.; entry is through the side entrance and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed, dropped off at the town clerk's office in Town Hall during regular business hours or during early voting times or in the drop box behind Town Hall.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Manchester polls will be open at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
ESSEX
In-person early voting will be held on the first floor at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Ballots may put in the secure drop box located under the portico in the front of Town Hall.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Essex polls will be open at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.,from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sample ballots and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage www.essexma.org or by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.