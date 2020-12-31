MANCHESTER — Residents and businesses on the east side of town were without water for about five hours Wednesday as Public Works employees repaired a water main break on Summer Street.
The break was reported at 10 a.m. near Sweeney Park, Forest Street and the train bridge. Within the hour, Public Works shut down water access from Forest Street to the Gloucester line and started digging.
“The freeze-thaw cycles over the last couple weeks certainly contributed (to the break),” said Public Works Director Chuck Dam. “But the pipe is pre-1900s as well. It’s scheduled for rehabilitation — likely not an outright replacement but not in the next four to five years as the road is a state highway and the paving was only around four to five years ago, I believe.”
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the town updated its Facebook page to show a picture of the broken pipe.
“DPW is hard at work!” the post read. “The broken pipe is out and the new section is being installed now. Water is expected to be back on within the hour. Please let cold tap run until clear.”
True to Public Works’ word, the water was flowing again around 2:45 p.m.
“I’m glad we were able to get back online,” said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. “It’s always a setback when things like this happen, but I’m happy we were able to get the water back in a timely manner.”
