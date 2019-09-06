Hurricane Dorian was making its way up the coast Friday, and prompted cancellation of two events on Cape Ann.
• The Essex Bicentennial Family Fun Day scheduled for today at Centennial Grove has been canceled, the Essex Bicentennial Committee announced Friday morning. The committee made the call because of the forecast inclement weather and safety concerns.
No rain date is scheduled.
The committee will be looking at possibly rescheduling sometime in the future.
• The Trustees believe wind, waves, and wet from Hurricane Dorian will make it impossible to have a safe and enjoyable Choate Island Day as scheduled today. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.
