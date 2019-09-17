UPDATE: Essex residents question proposed location for pot shop

ESSEX — Those attending a community outreach meeting Monday evening focused a possible recreational marijuana dispensary in Essex were mostly concerned with the shop's location, not what it was selling.
Some were outraged that the proposal calls for a shop to open at 166-168 Eastern Ave., where Conomo Point Antiques currently operates, in a residential area and right by a school bus stop. Despite these complaints, BB Botanics LLC, the company behind the proposed pot shop, is within its rights to open up shop at the site as there are no zoning rules for recreational marijuana establishments in Essex.
Town Meeting in October 2018 voted to extend a moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments until June 30, 2019, so zoning details could be worked out. However, this April the state Attorney General's Office rejected the extension, saying "the extended moratorium period appears to be longer than is reasonably necessary and ... the moratorium does not continue to have a discernible legitimate zoning purpose as the town has not actively engaged in the planning process that served as its basis." With this letter, the moratorium officially ended at its original end date — Jan. 1, 2019.
Westley Burnham, vice chairman of the Essex Planning Board, said because of the town's general zoning, there has been no impetus to further regulate the sale of marijuana in town. Essex is not divided up into different sections for commercial, industrial and housing like other municipalities. instead, businesses and houses are situated side-by-side all throughout town. Schooner's Market, one of the town's three liquor stores, is flanked on all sides by residential housing on Route 133.
"If someone wants to talk to us about a proposal, we'll listen," Burnham said, "but we do not have the capability to just say 'no.'"
Conversely, there are zoning requirements in Essex for medicinal marijuana dispensaries. Special Town Meeting in 2014 voted these facilities must stay "2,500 feet of any school, preschool, day care center, playground or athletic field or ... 1,500 feet of any residential dwelling."
And, according to state law, all licensed medicinal and recreational marijuana facilities both cannot open within 500 feet of a public or private school.
Burnham attended Monday's meeting and he said it was the first time hearing about BB Botanics' plans "outside of hearsay." This is because none of the specifics surrounding BB Botanical's new facility are set in stone. The community outreach meeting was part of the company's application process to become a licensed marijuana retailer. BB Botanical still needs approval from various town departments before it can begin construction just like any other business. The company is looking to get its state license first.
Other issues
BB Botanics' lawyer Blake Mensing led a presentation on what the business will bring to the Essex. The company estimates it will bring in around $5 million in annual sales. With the community impact fee set at 3 percent in Essex and the 3 percent local tax rate, the town stands to gain $200,000 to $250,000 per year. BB Botanics will also show preference for hiring Essex residents, bringing an estimated 15 to 20 jobs to town, he said.
Still, many in attendance were concerned about the traffic the facility could cause. Two attendees said the turn off Harlow Street onto Eastern Avenue, which is Route 133, is dangerous enough as it is without the possibility of busy store on that corner. When asked, John Tremblay, a co-owner of BB Botanicals, estimated the shop could serve 300 to 400 people per day. This did not sit well with attendees. Many argued they moved to Essex to escape the hustle and bustle of other towns. One woman was concerned about how the influx of people could negatively affect the nearby Conomo Point area. Tremblay suggested his company could take customers by appointment during the first months in an effort to decrease the amount of traffic.
Tremblay declined further comment when contacted Tuesday.
Parking was another issue. BB Botanicals said it was looking to have 50 spots on the property. Many in the audience were in disbelief that it could fit that many considering the parcel borders a wetland zone.
"We heard the traffic and parking concerns and we're hope to work it out with the relevant jurisdictions over the issues," Mensing told the Gloucester Daily Times. "We're looking to strictly adhere to the state's regulations and the town's bylaws as well."
