ROCKPORT — A FedEx van mowed a utility pole clean off the ground Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and causing outages for residents on Granite Street, Route 127, near the Haven Avenue intersection.
Police were notified of the crash at 1:52 p.m. The cause of the crash was unknown Wednesday evening.
The male driver, the only person in the van at the time, was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. According to Rockport Fire Capt. Franklyn Favaloro, the driver is suspected to have back and neck injuries, "because (ambulance crews) had him laid out on the ground by the time I arrived."
Around 2:20 p.m., the broken utility pole was hanging on several home service electrical wires, and a transformer once attached to the top of the pole was severely damaged on the ground below. The high tension wires, however, are still up.
Around 10 minutes later, a worker with National Grid arrived to assess the damages.
Shortly after power was cut — "under 100" homes in the area were without power, according to Favaloro — while National Grid crews carried out repairs.
The van was towed and FedEx representatives transferred the packages inside it to another vehicle for delivery.
National Grid's outage map showed 23 customers were without power at 5:30 p.m., and indicated electricity should be restored by 9 p.m.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
