Five educators who wish to lead Gloucester's public schools are being interviewed by the School Committee this week.
The public is invited to join the webinar interviews on Zoom or by phone.
Susan E. Kustka and Nan Skiff Murphy will be interviewed Monday at 5 and 7 p.m. respectively. Kustka was most recently the assistant superintendent for administration and personnel at Weymouth Public Schools. Murphy is statewide system of support assistance lead for the Massachusetts Department of Education in Malden.
The link for Monday's interviews is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81904191396 or via phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799, alternate: 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 819 0419 1396.
Ben Lummis, interim superintendent for the public schools of Brookline, will be interviewed Tuesday at 5 p.m. It may joined online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84145900255 or by phone at 1-312-626-6799, alternate: 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 841 4590 0255
Kurt Laakso, associate superintendent for human resources for High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, will be interviewed Thursday at 6 p.m. It may joined online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81644427793 or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799, alternate, 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 816 4442 7793.
Lori A. Gallivan, executive director of curriculum, instruction and accountability for Winthrop Public Schools, will be the last interview. She will speak with the School Committee on Friday at 4 p.m. The link for Friday's meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84021034798 or it may joined by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799, alternate, 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 840 2103 4798.
More information and guidance about joining online meetings may be found at gloucester-ma.gov/remote-public-meetings.
The Gloucester School Committee altered its timeline to complete the interviews this week and make a decision as to who moves forward in the application process, Dorothy Presser, a field director from Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said last week.
