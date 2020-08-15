No one was injured but the residents of an eight-unit apartment building on Prospect Street had to be evacuated Friday night after a fire broke out.
Chief Eric Smith said the fire severely damaged one unit in the apartment building.
The residents all refused Red Cross housing services Friday night and made arrangements to stay elsewhere, Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande said.
Firefighters responded to 6 Prospect St. at 8:40 p.m.and found a blaze in a first-floor apartment.
The fire was quickly knocked down by the first arriving firefighters from Fire Department Headquarters. Three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, a shift commander, and a Beauport ambulance handled the fire.
"Gloucester firefighters were able to quickly contain this blaze to the first-floor unit, preventing further damage to the building," Smith said.
While the fire damage was kept to one unit, the chief said all eight apartments in the building were evacuated after the power was cut due to potential damage to the electrical service line.
A Rockport Fire Department engine provided station coverage during the fire.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Police Department, and the Fire Investigation Unit of the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's office," Smith said.