A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a fire on Fleetwoods Drive that badly damaged a single-family home on Monday afternoon.
A resident of 12 Fleetwoods Drive called police to report a fire on his rear porch fireplace at 2:29 p.m.. He told the dispatcher her heard an explosion but was not sure what caused it. He added that everyone was safely out of the house.
Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the building. They found a fire burning inside, and extensive damage to the home's interior.
One firefighter sustained what is believed to be a minor injury to his hand at the scene, fire Chief Eric Smith said iMonday evening. The firefighter was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and Smith said no one else was injured.
The fire was ultimately extinguished and firefighters started to clear the area around 5 p.m.
The home is not currently habitable, according to Smith. The owner declined the Gloucester Fire Department's offer to contact the Red Cross for assistance.
He said Tuesday that firefighters were still compiling a report on the blaze and had no estimate on the cost to repair the damage to the home.
According to city records, the home was built in 1988 and is assessed at $454,500. Fleetwoods Drive is off Essex Avenue, Route 133.
Four Gloucester Fire engines, a ladder truck, rescue, Smith, Assistant Chief Bob Rivas, and Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande responded to the scene, as well as Rehab Five of Beverly and Beauport Emergency Medical Services. Rockport Fire provided station coverage.
The fire has been determined to have been unintentional, and remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department.