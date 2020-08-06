Depending on the grade level, some students might be attending in-person school this fall.
Gloucester Public Schools has created a preliminary reopening plan that suggests preschool will meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools will meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O’Maley Innovation Middle School will have a full enrollment hybrid and Gloucester High School will run a split-day hybrid.
A hybrid model as defined by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education uses a combination of in-person and remote learning.
“For now, as community transmission remains very low, we are prioritizing planning for as much in-person learning as possible,” Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote in an email to the Gloucester community. “At the same time we will also prepare to move to remote learning or a combination of remote and in-person learning if community transmission increases.”
The preliminary plans for in-person, remote, and hybrid learning were presented to the School Committee on Wednesday evening for further review as they plan to make a final decision later this month.
The city’s Public Health Director Karin Carroll said that the state of Massachusetts has had zero deaths of people under the age of 19 — which is the age of children who would be in the Gloucester schools.
Although the child death toll due to the novel coronavirus is low, Carroll explained that children can be asymptomatic.
“That is what is challenging about this virus,” she said. “The key is the preventative measures we are talking about.”
Carroll referenced the social distancing and hygiene protocols both the city and state have laid out over the past couple of months, saying they are key to mitigating the spread.
“It’s about minimizing that risk,” she said.
The preliminary plan is not short of difficulties. Lummis outlined the challenges, including “student classroom furniture, transportation and building ventilation.”
“We are also reviewing buildings for air flow and exchange and looking to make adjustments to increase outside air coming into buildings,” Lummis added.
The School Committee will reconvene Aug. 12 to vote on a final plan on the Primary Learning Model for each school level to be submitted to DESE.
Classes are scheduled to reconvene sometime in the week of Sept. 14, upon final approval of the School Committee later this month.
According to the results of the district’s “Family Return to School Surveys,” which had over 2,100 responses, 80% of parents prefer to have students in school with 39% of parents preferring all in-person learning, and 41% preferring a hybrid approach which includes in-person and remote learning.
Families of 20.4% of students said they would only want to do remote learning while 38.6% said they would prefer all in-person and 41% would like a hybrid approach.
As plans for the new school year are deliberated over the next few weeks, teacher associations from across the state have hesitations about returning to the classroom.
Thirty local education associations, representing over 10,000 educators across the region, drafted a letter suggesting that school districts and campuses “return to learning in September with a gradual phased-in approach that is tied to public health and safety benchmarks.”
The letter — which was signed by Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney — continues to suggest that public schools begin the academic year with a comprehensive distance learning plan that could move towards a hybrid learning model if it becomes safe to do so.
“As educators, we cannot risk a premature return to in-person learning that will result in educators, students, or their families getting sick or dying,” it read. “In order to protect the health and safety of our communities, we must direct our energy at the development of high-quality distance learning.”
“The only acceptable death count is zero,” the letter concluded.
As they continue to navigate what this fall may look like for students, parents and teachers, Gloucester’s school district has put together a new website — Back Together GPS — where families and community members can get updated information about coming back to school.
