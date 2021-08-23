BOSTON — The state's jobless rate held steady at 4.9% in July as employers added 43,400 positions despite a pandemic-battered economy.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate remained virtually unchanged from June, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
June's rate was down from 6.1% in May.
The improvements are a stark contrast from July 2020, when unemployment in Massachusetts skyrocketed to more than 16% as government shutdowns forced businesses to close in prevent spread of COVID-19, sidelining hundreds of thousands of workers.
The number of unemployed workers dropped to 180,500 in July, according to the state labor department. Meanwhile more than 3.5 million were employed.
The state's labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, was up slightly at 65.6% in July, according to the agency.
The largest employment gains were in leisure and hospitality industries, which added 19,200 jobs in July, followed by government, which added 12,700 jobs over the previous month.
Professional and business services added 8,000 jobs while manufacturers added about 3,000 jobs, according to the report.
The national unemployment rate decreased slightly to 5.4% in July, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Labor Department.
Nationwide about 13 million people were still collecting jobless aid as of mid-July, including 9.4 million getting benefits from pandemic-related programs.
Massachusetts paid out nearly $6 billion in jobless benefits last year to hundreds of thousands of workers affected by the pandemic.
In recent weeks, new claims for benefits have declined, suggesting that the unemployment rate will drop even further.
At least 6,152 new applications for state benefits were filed for the week ending Aug. 14 — a decline of 1,400 new claims from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Meanwhile, 63,262 continuing claims for state benefits were filed the same week. Those represented a decrease of 6,045 from the previous week.
Despite the improving numbers, labor officials are worried about more than 300,000 unemployed workers who will lose benefits next month when three pandemic-related programs expire.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed legislation to allocate $240 million in pandemic relief funding for job training programs to support workers losing their benefits.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com