ROCKPORT — A Rockport resident lead a protestSunday to raise voices about the Halibut Point State Park parking lot project after contractors cleared out most of the trees in the area.
Dion said, who wore a sign, "Trees Matter, Stop Killing Trees," said about 30 people showed up. They were at the park for about an hour and half, some with signs saying "We Stand for the Trees.”
The parking lot project kicked off last Monday, April 12. While out for a walk that morning, Dion was horrified to see the parking lot area nearly barren.
“Every tree in the fenced area is coming down,” she said. “Every single tree.”
The parking lot’s trees bordering Gott Avenue, the south and west edges and on various the traffic islands are no more. More than 30 trees have been felled.
“Wetlands on the edges of the lot limited the (parking lot) redesign and several trees were identified for removal,” wrote DCR Press Secretary Olivia Dorrance in an email to the Times. “Many of these trees were non-native and in poor health.”
Dion claims these trees were taken down without the public’s knowledge and that many were not diseased.
She mentioned a grouping of trees that used to surround the nearby water fountain. "They provided a nice shaded area. They were gorgeous, and had been there forever," she said. "Now it looks like a shopping mall lot. It's going to be like an oven."
“I knocked on the doors of three abutters. They said they were unaware of the trees coming down,” she explained last week.
However, in 2019, the public was invited to discuss all aspects of the Halibut Point revitalization project over multiple hearings. Some of these meetings were attended by Times reporters.
“After obtaining public feedback through those meetings and incorporating it into the plan, a Notice of Intent was submitted to the Conservation Commission, and DCR participated in a public hearing and public site walk-through as part of that process,” explained Dorrance. “Park neighbors participated in the public meetings during project development, and park abutters received official notification as part of the Conservation Commission process.”
At these meetings, the DCR made clear that it planned to remove and replace the diseased and dying fauna at Halibut Point. This means more trees are expected to come down elsewhere in the park.
“The proposed plans at both public meetings and those submitted to the Conservation Commission did show tree removal,” wrote Dorrance. “The project scope includes plantings of native trees and shrubs that are expected to live longer, and are more resilient than the dying and non-native decaying trees.”
Construction on the Halibut Point State Park parking lot is expected to conclude on Friday, May 28. The park will remain open, but guests will need to find parking elsewhere.
Dion said it looks trees alongside some of the trails and those behind the visitors center slated to come down.
“Some work will continue along the edges of the parking lot and other parts of the property after that date, including planting vegetation and installing site amenities,” Dorrance wrote. “New welcome signs will also be installed after the sign selection is finalized by DCR.”
In the meantime, Dion said she and other concerned Rockport and Gloucester residents are forming a coalition to provide "some oversight to the prevent the annihilation of more trees at the state park."
Staff Writer Andrea Holbrook contributed to this story by Michael Croni, who may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.