The idling trains have moved locations yet again.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has relocated commuter rail trains awaiting West Gloucester station passengers to Manchester, to a rock cut area just inbound of the Summer Street overhead bridge.
"It is an area that is very, very remote from any folks that would hear that kind of noise," said Jody Ray, assistant general manager for the MBTA commuter rail.
Passengers heading to Gloucester or Rockport will now get on a bus at the Manchester station at 40 Beach St., while the trains pull into the rock cut area to idle. Ray explained that those trains will then depart their idling station and drive to West Gloucester so they can cross over onto the inbound track to begin their trip back to Boston.
"So the train is not consuming any time at West Gloucester as it is designed right now," Ray said. "It leaves the rock cut area where they are holding with enough time to go up and cross over to the inbound track, pulling to the West Gloucester station, board passengers and then depart."
Prior to being moved to Manchester, the idling trains had been stationed at Cape Ann Industrial Park on Kondelin Road, the tree line behind The Heights, and near the Annisquam River Drawbridge.
The move to another Cape Ann town comes after a number of West Gloucester residents continuously raised frustrations and concerns of how much noise the idling trains were making.
One resident even began talking to legal counsel after dealing with the noise for more than nine months.
Since the residents first spoke up about the idling trains in West Gloucester, "many things have happened," said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. The Gloucester Republican has been communicating with both the residents and MBTA officials to resolve the noise problem of the noise.
He noted that the T has hired Regina Villa Associates as its communications firm, Mark Catavecia as line manager, and relocated the trains "to the extent that they are now even outside the Gloucester area."
"It has not been a situation of inaction," Tarr said. "Quite the opposite, it has been a situation of many actions."
Some residents have accused engineers of purposefully parking the trains in the wrong location but Ray doesn't believe it.
"It is very hard to believe," Ray said. "I would (never) expect them to ever do something that would put their jobs in jeopardy by doing something other than what they have been told."
Ray added that if a train is in the wrong place at the wrong time, there are ramifications and that the safety of MBTA service relies on engineers being in the right location.
The ongoing construction project
During all the back and forth between residents and the MBTA, the construction project that caused the trains to idle in the first place is chugging along.
The MBTA's Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project, which began in 2018, will completely replace the existing, structurally-deficient Gloucester Drawbridge, which carries Rockport line trains over the Annisquam River.
Although the full project is scheduled to be finished in 2022, one of the two tracks will be in service this summer.
Due to the replacement project, bus shuttles will replace train service between Rockport, Gloucester and West Gloucester as well as Manchester on designated outbound trips on the Rockport line as of Jan. 23. On weekends, bus shuttles will replace train service between Beverly and all stations on the Rockport line. Buses may depart intermediate stations in advance of schedule. Bicycles cannot be taken on substitute bus service.
While recent budget cuts have temporarily halted the operations of certain MBTA commuter lines, the train's stop into West Gloucester is here to stay.
"There are people who are using that service," Ray said. "Does the train have to go to West Gloucester? No it doesn't. But theoretically, we don't have to run trains at all. We run them because there are people out there who do ride them and actually rely on them."
"It is a service that is generally accepted as being necessary," he added.
