Candidates for Gloucester’s School Committee in next week’s election have appeared in debates and other settings to agree on almost everything. The big difference among contenders is experience.
Four incumbents and three newcomers are vying for six seats. Two of the six elected members of the panel — Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who is running opposed, is a member by virtue of her office, and Tony Gross — are not seeking re-election.
Committee members seeking re-election are: Chairman Jonathan Pope, a long-time member who says an additional term would be his last one; Vice Chairman Kathleen Clancy; Joel Favazza; and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince. The newcomers seeking to join the panel are Ida Shaker, Samantha Verga Watson and Laura Wiessen.
Among the positions the candidates shared in a series of debates earlier this year were support for building a new school combining the enrollments of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools. Another was pursuing a closer relationship with the Rockport Public Schools as both Gloucester and its neighbor wrestle with declining enrollment.
But the differences in experience are clear.
Pope has been on the School Committee for much of the past two decades. Clancy and Teixeira have served on it for nearly as long. Favazza, after running unsuccessfully, first won a seat in fall 2015. In exchanges during debates about the costs of proposed initiatives, they have tended to focus on cost control.
Of the potential newcomers, Shaker during debates turned attention repeatedly to the needs of special needs students and her desire to see the district serve them better. Verga Watson has cited her tenure as a licensed social worker and the lack of someone with a similar background on the committee. Wiessen, a former documentary maker, has repeatedly called for better communication from the city’s schools about strengths and accomplishments.
All seven candidates have argued that Gloucester suffers from a lingering and now-unfair reputation for poor schools.
If the 2017 election is an indication, none of the four incumbents seeking re-election to the committee has a clear advantage over the other three. All four were within 1.5 percentage points of each other in votes garnered; the losing candidate from that pack of candidates was 10 percentage points behind the rest.
The chairman, vice chairman and secretary of the newly elected committee will be selected by fellow committee members in January.
A brief summary of candidates’ thoughts on their records and plans if elected follows, listed alphabetically:
Kathleen Clancy
Clancy has emerged in some ways as the committee’s on-board financial hawker – willing to spend money, but insisting on clarity in budgets and around spending plans.
A financial analyst by training, she can be quick to point out that the numbers for a project don’t add up. She also is an outspoken advocate for the city’s schools, especially STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs and high-level vocational training.
Clancy says her introductions to the Gloucester Education Foundation — the high-profile group that helps fund key programs at the schools while also advocating for public engagement with them — started her on the road that today has her running for re-election as a senior member of the School Committee.
She has been an outspoken critic of school proponents’ failure to spread the word that Gloucester’s schools are better than their reputation in many quarters would suggest.
Joel Favazza
Favazza if elected for a new term would be something of a bridge between the whichever committee members with a decade or more of experience are elected and whichever newcomers join them. All but one of the seven candidates running is guaranteed a seat on the panel.
If his history since joining the committee in 2015 is any indication, the attorney may be favorably disposed toward tight budgeting advocated by the committee’s senior members whileturning to newer members for support pursuing unconventional initiatives.
Favazza favors shifting school start times so they more closely reflect students’ biological alarm clocks and lengthening school days. Such proposals have stalled in recent years, he said, because “there’s no courage on that committee right now.”
Favazza describes himself as willing to spend money — but only if measurable outcomes justify the decision.
Jonathan Pope
Pope has served two stints on the School Committee and if elected for a final stint will have served 20 years. With his wife planning to retire, “I’d like to not feel as tied down as I’d feel obligated to be.”
Pope said the quality of the current and incoming committee members is impressive. “There’s a good group of people running. I haven’t always felt that way ... I want to leave the schools in good hands.”
But he’d like to use a final term to help newcomers learn the ropes and focus on two projects he thinks are especially important: seeing that a combined Veterans/East Gloucester elementary school is built and negotiating a working relationship between the Gloucester and Rockport schools.
Candidates can find freedom in being lame ducks, but Pope isn’t sure he will.
“I won’t have to worry about public opinion, but it hasn’t been one of the driving factors all along,” he said. “I’ve always tried to do what’s right.”
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince
Teixeira Prince has the thankless job of negotiating contracts for the School Committee but she sees her role in the committee’s success in that area as among her biggest achievements during a dozen years on the School Committee.
“It’s an accomplishment when we have settled contracts and good working conditions,” she said.
If elected for another term, Teixeira Prince said, she sees priorities as including tackling “student achievement” — both Gloucester High School and O’Maley Innovation Middle School produced problematic MCAS scores recently — and the condition of buildings.
To improve buildings, she acknowledged, advocates of building a combined East Gloucester Elementary/Veterans Memorial school would need to do a better job selling taxpayers on the idea than they’ve done to date.
Ida Shaker
Shaker’s passion for high-need students led her to a career helping families navigate the labyrinth of programs that deliver special services and now to the School Committee race in Tuesday’s municipal election.
When she saw that Gloucester had sought and received a waiver that temporarily exempted the city’s schools from having to have maintain an advisory committee for parents of special needs children, she said, “it was very concerning, especially being the parent of a child who’s on an IEP.” IEPs, or Individualized Education Programs, govern programming for students eligible for special education.
"I didn’t want to say any more, so I decided to do something about it,” she said. So she entered the race.
Shaker said that if elected, in addition to advocating in the schools for families with special needs children, she would focus on helping to find ways to help improve job satisfaction among teachers.
Samantha Verga Watson
Verga Watson thinks the Gloucester schools will be healthier and more productive if all the professionals in the system learn to spot and help respond to childhood trauma. That conclusion is a main reason the licensed social worker is running for School Committee.
“From my experience, there’s not enough training on trauma’s impact on children’s ability to learn,” she said.
By “trauma” she means not only physical, psychological and sexual abuse and neglect, but the pressures that come from poverty or having parents who are mentally ill or incarcerated.
Another priority for Verga Watson, if elected, would be working to increase the engagement of parents of young children with the schools.
Laura Wiessen
Wiessen has lived in Gloucester for a relatively short nine years but has accomplished something few old-timers have even pursued — attending, by her estimate, 90 percent of School Committee meetings over the past year.
It would seem a natural inclination for a longtime maker of documentary films and researcher.
She said she has done so, and is running for School Committee, “as a parent, and as a citizen who believes deeply in public schools.”
She and her husband, Steven, have an elementary school-age child and a pre-schooler.
Wiessen has said on several public occasions that Gloucester schools have a compelling story to tell, but do so poorly — and that her background would allow her to help the committee address the shortcoming.
She has called for moving School Committee meetings to more-accessible settings than the School Department offices in the Blackburn Industrial Park to increase citizen engagement.
