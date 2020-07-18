For 174 summers, it was a "down-home, grassroots, pure New England Yankee event" and a great way to raise money for the Annisquam Village Hall and the Annisquam Village Church.
Then along came COVID-19, and like everything else, Annisquam's SeaFair 2020 will not be the same. But it will be.
SeaFair co-chair Sandra Lawrence told the Times that when it became obvious there was no way organizers could hold the kind of people-packed SeaFair on-the-green that Gloucester has come to know and love, "we pretty much despaired. But then we put our heads together and said 'there has to be something we can do.'" And there began the word play that would see Annisquam's Lobster Cove become the "Lobster Cov(id) Strong" 2020 souvenir T-shirt.
From there it wasn't much of a stretch to the very bright idea of "lighting up the cove(id)" says Lawrence, who says the fair committee has ordered 300 flares to light up next Saturday night, July 25, on Lighthouse Beach and Lobster Cove.
The flares, yours for a $15 dollar donation, are available at https://annisquam-sea-fair-2020-virtual.square.site/product/flares/2?cs=true. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Lighthouse Beach, and at 9 p.m. on Lobster Cove, they will be visible from beaches and boats in a sort of joyful show of light in an otherwise dark time.
Called "Light Up the Cov(id) Strong," the event will be captured on video by drone and posted online for viewing, thanks to local videographers Rick Blue, Craig Rubens and Steve Harris.
Harris, who serves as SeaFair co-chair with Lawrence, was from the beginning adamant that the committee find a way "to keep community spirit alive." He will be among the organizers selling flares on the Leonard Street village green on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers have already sold 300 pre-ordered T-shirts, muscle shirts and tank tops with prices starting at $22.27. Proceeds from the shirts, which buyers can pick up on the Village Green next Saturday go to the Annisquam Village Hall and the Annisquam Village Church.
Another order of shirts is being placed; they may ordered in one of 10 colors at https://www.customink.com/g/kfw0-00c9-q13n,
Also, for a $12 donation, a commemorative "SeaFair2020" mug can be ordered online at https://annisquam-sea-fair-2020-virtual.square.site/product/2020-sea-fair-mugs/10?cs=true. The mugs can be picked up on the village green next Saturday, too.
The SeaFair is a major fundraiser for the church, and the primary fundraiser for the historic Village Hall. An anonymous donor has pledged to match all $50 donations made to support the Annisquam Village Hall Association and the Annisquam Village Church. Gifts may be made at https://annisquam-sea-fair-2020-virtual.square.site/ or checks may sent to Annisquam SeaFair, 16 Leonard St., Annisquam, MA. 01930.
