SALEM — Jury deliberations in a Salem Superior Court trial were interrupted on Friday morning after attorneys for the defendant raised concerns that jurors might rush through the process over worries about a courthouse employee's exposure to COVID-19.
The jury opted to resume deliberating after Judge Thomas Drechsler told them about measures the court has taken to clean the Ruane Judicial Center. He added that the employee has not recently been in the courtroom or jury rooms and is on quarantine at home.
The state's Supreme Judicial Court issued an order later Friday morning postponing all jury selection in upcoming criminal and civil trials until at least April 21.
The order, however, doesn't apply to trials already underway.
In an emailed statement, Trial Court spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue said the SJC's order is effective immediately.
"This order does not affect any case in which a jury has already been empaneled or where a jury has been selected for empanelment; such cases shall proceed through verdict," she said in the statement.
Jury pools typically include dozens of people called for jury duty on a given day; those potential jurors wait together, often for hours, in a room, then if chosen, sit together in a jury box for the duration of a trial.
As jury deliberations in the Salem case stretched into Friday afternoon, court officials still did not know whether the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem would be open on Monday, leading to a discussion of whether the deliberations could resume at another court facility.
In Salem District Court, meanwhile, cases were being postponed or moved to Peabody District Court.
Balancing justice, public needs
The process of selecting new grand juries, which typically sit for a three-month period, will be postponed. A new grand jury in Essex County would have been chosen on April 1. Instead, a grand jury currently seated will be extended to April 21.
The SJC also ordered that anyone with any symptoms of or exposure to the virus be barred from entering a courthouse or other state court facility, including probation offices, until further notice.
In that order, the SJC is including anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus or who has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus; anyone with apparent symptoms such as fever, severe cough or shortness of breath; anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine; and anyone who has traveled or who is in close contact with someone who has traveled in the past 14 days to China, Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea.
"We are taking these measures to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courthouses, and the general public, while attempting to continue court operations to the extent practicable," said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants in a press release. "This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take further steps as needed."
The Gloucester Daily Times, The Eagle-Tribune and The Salem News reported Thursday on the discovery that a worker in the Superior Court clerk's office, who had traveled between Salem and Lawrence superior courts, had socialized with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 on the weekend of Feb. 29 to March 1, and that her husband had socialized again with the man the following weekend.
The worker has been under quarantine at home, and on Friday, indicated that she has been experiencing flu-like symptoms.
The court's administration, which had not made any public announcements of the situation until questioned by an Eagle-Tribune reporter Thursday, opted Friday to close the clerks offices for both the district and superior courts in Salem and the superior court clerk's office in Lawrence (which is in a separate building from other courts in that city) would be closed.
Defense attorney Artesima Monteiro, who is representing the defendant in the Salem Superior Court trial, told Drechsler she was in fear.
"I feel that I'm not safe," Monteiro told the judge. "This is not about (grounds for) an appeal, this is about our safety."
After bringing jurors into the courtroom, Drechsler told them about the situation, and asked if they had concerns. "I want to assure you we are not ignorant of the public health concerns," he said. "We want to balance those concerns with the interest in resolving this case. We're doing our best to look after everyone's safety."
Some court employees expressed concerns about the lack of official information being given out about the situation and had been in touch with their union representatives.
Michael Sorrenti, who is president of the Local 458 of the National Association of Government Employees and works in the Salem court complex, said he has been instructed not to speak about the matter and referred calls to the union's headquarters. Messages left there had not been returned as of Friday afternoon.
Workers were sharing some details among themselves on social media.
DA's office prepared
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, said their office has been in daily contact with court officials, including Drechsler, concerning the situation.
Until Friday, the office had not received any specific guidance from state officials.
"We have made every effort to keep our staff updated," Kimball said.
"If the court is open, we have to staff at least a skeleton crew," she said.
Within the district attorney's office itself there have been no reports of exposure to the virus, but out of caution, employees who have traveled recently or who have family members who have traveled are being asked to self-quarantine.
Their office has also arranged for employees to have access to a secure virtual private network (VPN) that will allow the office to continue running "core" functions in the event that they can't report to work or the office is closed.
The district court was sending emergency matters to Peabody District Court, just a couple of miles away.
Clerk's office staff from Middlesex County were handling the superior court sessions in Salem.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
