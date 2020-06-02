BOSTON —The latest report from public health officials Tuesday showed the continuation of positive trends with respect to the number of new cases, number of hospitalizations and positive test rate during a week that will determine whether the second wave of economic reopenings can begin Monday.
The Department of Public Health said four of the most significant metrics — seven-day average of the positive test rate, the three-day average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number of hospitals relying on surge capacity, and the three-day average of new COVID-19 deaths —continue to trend in the right direction.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said that he wants to see the COVID-19 data for June 1 through June 6 before announcing Saturday whether phase two of the reopening plan — which includes in-store shopping, outdoor dining and more — can begin Monday, the earliest possible launch date.
Department of Public Health officials reported 248 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, 110 probable cases and another 50 deaths confirmed with a COVID-19 test on Tuesday. The 358 new cases reported Tuesday resulted from 5,852 tests conducted, meaning roughly 6.11 percent of all tests came back positive. There were 1,657 COVID-19 patients being treated in Massachusetts hospitals Tuesday, a decrease of 90 patients from Monday.
Since Feb. 1 when the first case was announced here, 101,163 people in Massachusetts have become infected with the coronavirus and COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 7,085 people. In April, Baker said the state's models predicted that "the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts will range somewhere between 47,000 and 172,000 cases during the course of the pandemic."
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 241 last Wednesday. At least 21 residents have died from COVID-19 and 172 have recovered; 1,462 have been tested.
Rockport: 76 on Monday, same as last Wednesday, when had 345 tested. Of those, 37 were in long-term or congregant living facilities on Monday.
Essex: 24 on Sunday, up two from last Wednesday, when 170 residents had been tested.
Manchester: 18 last Wednesday; 168 tested.
Local hospitals: There were 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with four patients in in the Intensive Care Unit, and two suspected cases at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals on Tuesday. There were 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.