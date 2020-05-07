An actual light of hope and inspiration will shine in the city this week.
"Thank You Frontline Heroes" will be projected in English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese across Cape Ann Museum's historic White Ellery House barn off Grant Circle — a tribute to those who are working at Addison Gilbert Hospital during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The projection will be shown from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 through Friday.
The projection is sponsored by LuminArtz and Communications, Ink as a part of the "Light up the Night" series that is bringing little rays of light to the community in this dark time.
"It is going to be a message of thanks to the health care workers at Addison Gilbert," said Cara Hutchins, founder of Communications, Ink.
The custom work portrayed on the building is created by Harbor Voices Public Art for the Cape Ann Museum, honoring the Cape Ann community.
"It is an example of multiple non-profits joining together to generously donate time, space, and technology to support community and offer levity during a difficult time," said Stephanie Benenson of Harbor Voices Public Art.
This week's projection is one of many that Communications, Ink and LuminArtz have done throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore during the stay-at-home advisory.
"With social distancing, we are all feeling a bit scared and lost," said Lyn Burke, LuminArtz's director. "COVID-19 is touching each one of us and the request to stay at home kept getting extended. But that doesn't mean we can't come together."
Other projections include images of Dogtown's Babson Boulders and artwork from local artists at a variety of local landmarks.
All artwork, time, and space for the "Light up the Night" initiative is donated, Hutchins said.
"Art plays such an important role in our lives that we decided to use it as our way to bring hope right into your home," Burke added.
The event is not intended to be attended, but witnessed by those who pass by on their way home from work.
luminArtz will live stream the show each night at 9 on its Facebook page.
