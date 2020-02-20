Power to large parts of Gloucester went offline Thursday afternoon.
"There was an issue at the Rogers Street substation that resulted in the feeders out of that station locking out," according to a message from Joe Muraco, a National Grid community manager, posted by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on her personal Facebook page around 3 p.m.
National Grid reported that, as of 2:27 p.m., there were roughly 4,000 customers impacted by Thursday's power outage. A spokesman estimated those customers would be back online by 5 p.m.
National Grid's outage map showed power had been restored by 5:15 p.m. to all but five or fewer customers in the area of Mount Pleasant Avenue and Calder Street. They were expected to get their power back around 7 p.m.
