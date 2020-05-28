The Gloucester School Committee narrowed the search for a new superintendent down to two candidates.
Dr. Susan E Kustka and Ben Lummis have made the cut as finalists to replace Dr. Richard Safier as the city's superintendent this summer.
"We are looking for the best match, the best person that is going to fit in with the team that we have in place," School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said, explaining that they must compliment the team's skills and abilities to have a "well rounded team."
Kustka was most recently the assistant superintendent for administration and personnel at Weymouth Public Schools. From 2010 to 2013, Kustka was the director of teaching and learning at Hanover Public Schools.
Lummis is the interim superintendent for the public schools of Brookline. Before he took on the role as interim superintendent, he was the special assistant/assistant superintendent for strategy and performance for the same district.
Nan Skiff Murphy withdrew her application prior to the evening's discussion as she has accepted the position as assistant superintendent in another district.
The other candidates were Kurt Laakso, associate superintendent for human resources for High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Lori A. Gallivan, executive director of curriculum, instruction and accountability for Winthrop Public Schools.
"Great candidates, both of them," School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said of the two finalists.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken agreed, stating that "those people were very very good."
The decision of who will replace Dr. Richard Safier as the district's superintendent was not made without a discussion as to who might be fit to lead the district's schools forward into an unknown future and how to narrow the search.
"I hope that the final candidate has experience relative to the unique needs of our district," said Cynthia Carney, the president of Gloucester Teachers Union and a 6th grade teacher at Veterans Memorial School.
Teixeira Prince noted that a variety of people have sent letters of recommendation for specific candidates.
A few of those letters included Patricia Wegmann advocating for Murphy, Rachel Rex for Kustka, Sharon "Bo" Abrams for Murphy, and a letter authored by Lynne Beattie on behalf of all the principals in the district recommended Murphy as superintendent.
Dorothy Presser of Massachusetts Association of School Committees expressed that she believes that Gloucester could have a new superintendent selected as early as next week.
"My hope is that you decide tonight whether you have two or three or even decide to stick with four, that you could put your foot to the gas and get it all done next week," she said before the final candidates were chosen.
