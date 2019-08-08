MANCHESTER — The town has temporarily closed White Beach to swimming because it failed weekly bacterial beach water testing.
All five of Manchester other beaches — West Manchester (aka Black Cove) on Harbor Street, Tuck’s Point Tuck’s Point Road, Singing on Beach Street, Black on Ocean Street, and Gray aka Magnolia Beach) on Raymond Street — have passed testing by the state Bureau of Environmental Health and are open to swimming.
White Beach, located off Ocean Street, failed to pass the single sample individual weekly test, which represents current conditions, and the geometric mean standard, which reflect typical water quality found over a longer time period, typically a month, the town Board of Health said in an email.
Samples are tested on the number of bacteria or fungal cells, known as colony-forming units, per 100 milliliters of seawater.
Thursday’s test results found the beach with a single count of 132, where the state limit is 104, and a geomean of 37, where the state limit is 35, health officials said. According to Bureau of Environmental Health website, the beach's single-sample count reached 265 CFU on Wednesday.
White Beach will be closed until additional samples result in a reduction of both the single count test and the geometric mean test. "We anticipate the beach would reopen to swimming on Wednesday, August 14th or Thursday, August 15th," the Board of Health said.
Updated information will be available from the Board of Health office at 978-526-7385 and on the town website, www.manchester.ma.us.
Further information on the state beaches testing program is available by visiting https://www.mass.gov/beach-water-quality
