MANCHESTER — The town will move forward with a project to create a regional compost site.
Special Town Meeting on Tuesday, attended by about 185 of Manchester's 4,225 register voters approved the final two articles on the five-article warrant, which both dealt with the project.
Article 4, which passed 174-19, allows the town to lease out a portion of the transfer station for a regional compost facility. Article 5, which passed 183-21, would allocate $300,000 in town funds for construction.
Nearly $1 million is required for the project. The state Department of Environmental Protection has already contributed $400,000, and the town previously paid $75,000 for engineering costs. Black Earth Compost, which handles curbside compost pick-up in town, has signed on as the project's private vendor, putting $350,000 of its money in.
Andrew Brousseau, partner and compost manager at Black Earth Compost, told attendees, "we have every intention to make this project successful." The Manchester resident also joked this was "not only because of the $300,000 we've funded in it, but I don't want to be shamed out of the town."
Residents seemed by-and-large in favor of the composting site project during public comment period. One resident who complimented Brousseau's work with Black Earth and said the project was a "win-win" for the town received a round of applause by others in the audience.
Conservation land
Earlier Tuesday night, Article 1 passed 135-20; ownership of a 5.7-acre piece of land on Brookwood Road will be transferred from the town to the Manchester Conservation Commission.
The parcel was classified as a wetland after a study of the town's northwest quadrant was conducted earlier this year. As wetlands are subject to conservation under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act, the Conservation Commission requested the parcel to be removed from general use.
The land study also found 12 acres just above the Brookwood Road plot was eligible for conservation. Selectmen and Finance Committee are discussing whether to purchase the plot from its owner, Alper's Trust, and give it to the Conservation Commission. If the town decides to move forward with the acquisition, it will be pitched at spring Town Meeting in April.
Town Common, Trask House
While some attendees voiced opposition to the first line item on Article 2, which sought an additional $255,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to renovate the Town Common, it passed 128-61.
Originally, the renovation project was pegged at $115,000. Although these funds have been granted at the 2017 and 2019 regular Town Meetings, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said "the scope of the project has grown as various committees have requested additional work."
For one, the town plans on replacing the old gas and water lines to Town Hall and Seaside One while the ground is being dug up. In addition, accessibility adjustments are planned for the steps leading to the Police Station and the handicap ramp to Town Hall. The new, slimmer walkways will now be made with decorative pavers that allow natural drainage to the earth below. To round out the updates, the Historic Commission requested new historic-themed lighting fixtures to replace the modern ones now on site.
Much of the public discussion centered around the upcoming Vietnam War veterans memorial that is being placed in tandem with the renovation project. The memorial is being primarily funded and installed by a third-party group of veterans that is not involved with the town's renovation project. One resident argued that while the town is looking to make the common "more green," the memorial would make it "more granite." In response, one of the veterans involved in the memorial project said the town had approved the scope of the project in 2008 and there have been "five to six" public meetings for residents to provide input since then.
Others argued in favor of spending the money on other town needs, such as affordable housing. Jack Burke, co-chairman of the Community Preservation Committee, said 10 percent of the annual CPA grants each year are reserved for affordable housing initiatives in town. Typically, depending on how much the state matches, the town receives $350,000 to $400,000 per year.
The second line item for Article 2 sought $3,000 in CPA money for the Trask House restoration project. It passed 169-35.
Water lines
Article 3, which asked for $55,000 for designing and developing bid specifications for the replacement of waterlines within the town water system, passed with little discussion. The final tally was 186-8.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
