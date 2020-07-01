MANCHESTER — Voters confirmed spending $750,000 for new water pipes, according to the final results from this year's town election. And more than 500 voters wrote in the name of their chosen candidate for Planning Board.
Of the 1,205 votes cast Tuesday, 539 were in favor of funding the water pipe replacement project while 155 were against. Fifty-one voters left the question blank.
Town Meeting approved $525,000 for the project through the capital budget for fiscal year 20021, which began Wednesday. The additional $750,000 was needed to fully fund the $1.3 million endeavor. Work is expected to begin this fall.
"We got very old pipes that are undersized and tuberculated," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. "There's deposit on the insides that restrict the flow of adequate water. It's all sediment and rust and whatnot."
The town has been fixing its aging network of water pipes for years now. The ones underneath Town Hall were replaced at the start of the town common revitalization project in February.
In other election news, Gary Gilbert was elected to a three-year term on the Planning Board after launching a write-in campaign early on in the race. He received 291 votes, besting Donna Furse, another write-in candidate, who received 246. Previously, Gilbert served on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Master Plan Committee.
"I think it was a crystalline example of why the Planning Board needs to be appointed instead of elected," said Gilbert. "(Furse) admittedly had no experience in zoning and planning. I'm sure she's a nice person and she could learn, but the Zoning and Planning boards should be appointed with people who have experience in that area. Otherwise, decisions take longer than needed. We don't have people elected to the Board of Health, the Conservation Commission or the Financial Committee — people with experience are appointed to them."
Christopher Onley, who was up for re-election on the Planning Board, received 453 votes.
All other races were uncontested: Ann Harrison and John Round, for selectman, two for three years each; incumbent Alan Wilson for moderator for a one-year term; incumbent Mary Foley for a two-year term on the Planning Board; Matthew Harrington for a three-year term on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and David Shaw for a three-year term as library trustee.
