BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials say a second state resident has died from a vaping-related lung illness.
The Department of Public Health on Wednesday said the resident, a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County, died of a vaping-associated lung injury. The department said she vaped nicotine.
The state previously said a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County who also vaped nicotine died of a vaping-related illness.
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of a second patient from this lung injury,’’ said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. "While we continue to work with our federal partners to investigate the cause of these vaping-associated lung injuries, we cannot at this time attribute a single substance or product to this outbreak of illness.”
The state has had 204 suspected cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses, health officials said. Twenty of those were reported as confirmed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while 41 were reported as probable.
Marylou Sudders, secretary of Health and Human Services, and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker defended the state's four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products, which has been challenged in court.
