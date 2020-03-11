While warming weather usually brings people together, city administrators are urging the community to think otherwise.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is requesting that all large gatherings in Gloucester be postponed after Gov. Charlie Baker issued a State of Emergency declaration Tuesday.
"I am asking that anyone having large gatherings postpone these events," Romeo Theken said. "We understand that some events are happening this week, and next, that it's too late to cancel or postpone."
The mayor's request comes as the respiratory illness known as the coronavirus disease COVID-19 spreads across the U.S. The number of presumed cases in the U.S. had risen to well over 1,000 as of Wednesday, including 95 cases in Massachusetts. Gloucester has an aging demographic, with a median age of 49 and 6,717 senior citizens, according to worldpopulationreview.com, and health officials say those older than 60 are more susceptible.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The city's health care facilities are limiting visitors and urging the use of phones and online apps to communicate with patients.
Meanwhile, organizations across the Cape Ann that focus on bringing people together are rescheduling or canceling community events in response to the mayor's request.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has announced the postponement and cancellation of events to mitigate the possibility of contamination.
Among the Chamber events postponed is the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, which was moved from Thursday to May 13, and the cancellation of the chamber's College & Career Fair on Wednesday evening, and NextGen's Business Speed Networking Event on March 19.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and trust that you understand the decision," Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday via email. Executive Director Ken Riehl did not return a phone call from the Times in time for publication.
Even 1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice.
In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
Gloucester's health care facilities also are taking measures to ensure the safety and overall health of their patients.
"As precautionary measure and at the recommendation of the Center for Medical and Medicare Services in the March 9, 2020, Guidance for Infection Control and Prevention of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Nursing Homes, we will be limiting visitors and individuals to our facility to prevent spread and exposure of COVID-19," said Janelle Fairbrother, a representative for Next Step Healthcare, which operates Gloucester HealthCare on Washington Street.
Cape Ann nursing homes taking similar steps to prevent the spread of diseases include Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Inc., also on Washington Street.
Executive Director Stephen Doyle of Seacoast Nursing explained that its patients — age 87 years and older — are its No. 1 one priority.
In addition to following the protocol set out by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health, the nursing home is screening visitors, looking for signs of a fever and any respiratory illness, and washing hands when entering and exiting the building.
Limited visits to the actual buildings mean an influx in virtual communication including phone and video calls, FaceTime, and Skype.
"Please remind people to stay at home if they feel ill or have the cold, and seek medical attention," Romeo Theken said. "The City of Gloucester has more of a senior population than most communities of our size, we are taking this seriously and ask for your cooperation."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
