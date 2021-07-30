There will be a preliminary election in September as six candidates are seeking to be mayor of Gloucester.
The office of Gloucester's city clerk has certified signatures on candidates' nomination papers and confirmed who has made it on to this year’s municipal election ballot.
The candidate list, updated Thursday, July 29, also has eight looking to sit on the six-member School Committee, seven wishing to fill four councilor at-large seats, and six wanting to represent their wards on the council.
Running for mayor, and qualified to appear on the ballot for the preliminary election on Sept. 14, are incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken, and challengers John Harvey, Brian Pollard, Robert Russell, Francisco Sclafani, and Greg Verga. Because six candidates hope to fill the corner office, it forces a preliminary, since by city charter only two names can appear on the election ballot on Nov. 2.
The race for mayor lost one competitor as Joseph W. Polizzia Jr., who was the first to pull papers, did not collect enough certified signatures to make the ballot.
Mayoral candidates needed to collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a ballot spot.
A new horse has entered the race for a seat as a councilor at-large.
Jeffrey Worthley’s name popped up on the candidate list Wednesday when he pulled papers last minute. His decision, he said, came as he noticed that there are going to be 40 years of City Council experience walking away after this election. "Democratic process is well served with turnover," he said Friday.
“I would help be a steady hand,” he said, added that he has been elected to serve on the City Council twice and knows how to get things done.
Worthley also ran for mayor back in 2005 and 2007.
“There were lots of things to weigh with my business and family and I didn’t want to decide without my children having a vote,” Worthley said. “Luckily, it was unanimous.
Also campaigning for councilor at-large are incumbent James O'Hara, Robin Hubbard, Peter Cannavo, Tony Gross, Jason Grow, and Carleton Bruce McKay Jr. Tracy O’Neil withdrew from this race to campaign for the Ward 2 Council seat.
While there will be six ward candidates on the ballot, only in Ward 2 will there be a battle. O’Neil and Barry Pett will duel it out. Vincent Orlando, who had pulled papers for Ward 2, did not return any signatures for certification.
With a number of seasoned members of the School Committee stepping down, newcomers William Melvin, Jr, Keith Mineo, Richard John Roberts Jr. and Thomas Stein join incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Samantha Verga Watson, Laura B. Wiessen, and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince in the race.
Candidates in uncontested raced are Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman, Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, and Adam Orlando for Ward 3.
Not seeking another term are Councilors-at-Large Melissa Cox, Jen Holmgren and John McCarthy, Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBlanc, School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope, and School Committee member Joel Favazza.
Gloucester’s preliminary election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
City Election Specialist Marie Giambanco noted that only the mayoral candidates will be on the preliminary ballot.
