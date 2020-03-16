BOSTON — MBTA subways, buses and commuter rail trains will operate on reduced schedules while ferries will be taken offline completely in an effort to enforce social distancing and meet reduced demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting Tuesday, the four core subway lines and commuter rail will run service less frequently throughout the day, including during the old rush-hour periods, and buses except for a handful of key routes will transition to Saturday schedules.
The change in plans was suddenly put in place on a transit system that typically hosts more than 1 million trips on an average weekday. Officials decided scaling back is the appropriate step to help limit the spread of COVID-19 through commuting crowds, particularly with ridership declining.
"The MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to medical professionals and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release. "While some of these changes are inconvenient, they maintain a responsible balance between protecting the health and safety of the MBTA workforce and our customers, and our goal of continuing to run safe and reliable service without major disruptions."
Commuter rail service will operate less frequently on what a spokesman described as a "Saturday schedule plus."
"The plus being additional trains on top of a normal Saturday schedule to boost peak service and other additional trains off peak to allow for travel at those times," said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for commuter rail operator Keolis, in an email.
For instance, the Rockport/Newburyport line will be making seven trips from Rockport to North Station, down from 15 a day.
Subway trains will run Saturday schedules: every nine to 13 minutes on the Blue Line, every nine to 11 minutes on the Orange Line, every 7 minutes on the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass, every 14 minutes between JFK/UMass and both Ashmont and Braintree, every 7 to 13 minutes on the Green Line's four branches west of Kenmore, and more frequently on the Green Line through downtown Boston.
Express bus routes 325, 326, 351, 352, 354 and 501 will not see service reductions and will continue regular weekday schedules. The RIDE paratransit service will also operate at full levels.
All other buses will operate on Saturday schedules regardless of the day of the week for the foreseeable future.
The Hingham and Hull ferries the MBTA offers are canceled until further notice. Commuters who rely on those services can instead use the commuter rail's Greenbush Line by boarding at West Hingham or Nantasket Junction.
Only the T's The Ride will remain on schedule.
A full summary of the MBTA schedule changes is available online at mbta.com/covid19.
The T's press office did not immediately respond to questions about the operating cost and budget implications of the reduced service plan or about how staffing and planned maintenance work will be affected.
The plans are subject to alteration based on observed conditions, the agency noted.
