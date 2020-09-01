A medical event may have lead to a 33-year-old man being cut from a crashed pickup truck Monday and airlifted to a Boston Hospital.
The man taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital after the truck he was driving hit a utility pole, went through a fence and hit a tree.
According to the official police report, the driver turned on to Reynard Street from Cherry Street when he appeared to have suffered a medical event causing the pickup truck to cross over the center line.
The pickup went past the curb and onto the sidewalk — where the left front wheel came off — and struck a utility pole. The impact caused the pole to detach from its base, bringing live wires down across the roadway.
The vehicle then proceeded through a wooden fence before coming to a stop when it struck a large tree.
A call reporting the crash came into the Fire Department around 3:15 p.m.
The driver was trapped in the truck, fire Deputy Chief Steve Aiello explained, and it took firefighters 15 to 20 minutes with the Jaws of Life — a heavy-duty hydraulic rescue tool — to retrieve him from the vehicle.
Conscious and alert at the crash scene, the driver was med-flighted to Massachusetts General due to his injuries.
It is unknown if the driver remains in the hospital.