As Glocuester narrows the search for a new superintendent, community members will get the chance to meet final two candidates virtually.
The School Committee has organized two virtual public meet-and-greet events for the community to meet superintendent candidates Dr. Susan Kustka and Ben Lummis over Zoom.
The School Committee has confirmed that Dr. Susan Kustka will be live on Zoom on Tuesday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Interested parties may join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83381013122 or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 8338 1013 122.
Ben Lummis will follow suit on Wednesday, June 3, at 6 pm. The Zoom information for this meeting had not been published Tuesday afternoon.
"This will allow Gloucester residents to meet and learn about the candidate and ask questions they may have to our future leader of schools," School Committee Vice Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince wrote in an email to the Times.
In addition to the public meet-and-greet, each candidate will spend a day this week in Gloucester meeting with a variety of groups such as Gloucester Public Schools administration, teachers and staff, city officials, and city administrators.
Teixeira Prince confirmed that all of these meetings will also be done remotely through the online platform of Zoom.
After the site visits are complete, the School Committee will publicly interview each candidate at the end of the week — which will inform their final vote for the new superintendent on Monday, June 8.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.