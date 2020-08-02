A waterfront home was destroyed by a fire that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Saturday morning.
The family's two dogs are presumed to victims of the blaze.
Boaters on the Mill River spotted the fire and reported it to police at 10:28 a.m. Firefighters arrived at 498 Washington St. two minutes later to find the home "well involved," said fire Chief Eric Smith.
Responders quickly determined no one was home, and moved into a defensive mode as the heat from the fire was so hot, he said.
"There was not great access for us," the chief said, adding firefighters could not get a ladder truck down close to the home, located tight to the shore.
While firefighters were able to quickly hook the pump truck to hydrant, the harbormaster's and police fire boats were called in to fight the blaze from the water. A fire lieutenant was put on one boat, while a captain was on the other to direct the fire fight, while police and harbormaster personnel ran the boats, having more experience with the boats and water, Smith said.
Smith said the fire occurred during high tide, allowing the boats in. By 4 p.m., the river area was mud. Having such a resource — each boat is capable of pumping 500 gallons of water a minute on a fire — was significant, Smith said, as it allowed the fire to be contained, and preventing the creation of a lot more heat and embers from flying in the neighborhood.
One firefighter suffering from heat stress was taken to the hospital for treatment and had been released Saturday afternoon.
City assessment records show the circa 1900, 2-story home is owned by Amanda Marino and is assessed at $569,100.
Smith estimated the home is a total loss, as it is structurally unsound and was declared unsafe by the state fire commissioner on Saturday until an city building inspector can get in to make a better assessment.
The family declined housing assistance, fire officials said.
The fire was knocked down by 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were still on the scene around 4 p.m., and Smith said Saturday he expected a crew to be "babysitting overnight." Because firefighters could not get the ladder truck to the home, Smith said the fire scene could not be completely cleaned up and flare-ups continued to occur.
The Rockport and the Essex fire departments assisted on scene, and the Manchester Fire Department provided station coverage. Beauport EMS provided standby at the fire and coverage for the city.
The fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Smith said a better fire boat is part of the department's plan for a true fire rescue as the department's pumper truck can provide much more water than the two current boats can.
"It's a great response tool to have," he said, pointing out that many of the city's homes are very close to the water and some are on islands where access by fire apparatus is difficult if it can be made at all.
"It's a big deal. We know we need it, but with COVID-19 ... it will have to wait," he said. "It's on the agenda."
