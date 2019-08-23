SALEM — Just over four months after announcing his long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Congressman Seth Moulton exited the race Friday.
Moulton made the announcement at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, California.
"Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future," he said.
Moulton, 40, said he plans to run for a fourth term in Congress and relaunch his Serve America political action committee to focus on keeping the U.S. House in Democratic control and winning back the Senate.
But his reversal on his presidential ambitions has not deterred two congressional candidates who have announced a primary challenge against Moulton — Salem Ward 3 Councilor Lisa Peterson and women's mental health advocate Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of Topsfield.
Moulton told reporters Friday afternoon he was "very proud" of his campaign, which focused on issues like national security that other candidates weren't discussing.
"We have elevated issues that were not part of the conversation," Moulton said.
When he told the DNC meeting that he planned to run for re-election in the 6th District, "my home, and I can’t wait to get back at it," those gathered applauded.
Moulton did not back a candidate for president Friday, though he said he will campaign hard for whoever wins the Democratic nomination in 2020.
"As a party, we need to spend these next months doing everything we can to determine who our strongest nominee will be. And as we do so, we can’t be distracted by the latest outrage on Twitter or the reality show politics of the day," Moulton said in his remarks.
Former Democratic Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is also running for president, tweeted Moulton "is a real American hero; and I know his service to our country has only begun."
South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, another Democratic presidential contender, and Afghanistan War veteran, tweeted that Moulton "is a patriot who defended our nation and our values as a Marine and as a Congressman. He understands the urgency of this moment, and I'm grateful for his voice and for his service."
Even President Donald Trump weighed in, even though it appears it was his tweets and concerns of a China trade war sent the Dow tumbling Friday.
"The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!" Trump tweeted.
Getting out
Moulton joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in exiting the presidential race this week.
Despite an endorsement from retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal and numerous trips to early states, the Marine Corps infantry commander's campaign never took off.
Moulton failed to crack 1% support in any polls of the crowded Democratic field and did not qualify for either of the first two Democratic debates. Moulton told reporters he was not going complain about the rules that kept him from qualifying. But he said he didn't think it made sense to exclude voices like Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a governor from a state Trump won in 2016, from the debates.
He spoke about reclaiming patriotism from the Republican Party, the importance of national security and national service, veterans' struggles and the need for increased mental health services. For the first time, he spoke publicly about dealing with post-traumatic stress from combat.
Moulton said he was well received wherever he went, but he was just not getting in front of enough people to spread his message. The system, he said, favors clicks.
He also got in the race late, in part due to the arrival of his daughter, Emmy, with his wife, Liz, in October 2018.
Moulton said one of his priorities over the coming months will be spending time with his family. He said one of the hardest parts of his campaign was leaving his baby daughter behind. Folks counseled him that this was the time to run, because his daughter would not remember his absence.
"I feel terribly guilty," Moulton said.
Running for re-election
Moulton said he is committed to representing the district.
"My heart is completely there," he said to reporters when asked what he would say to 6th District residents. "My commitment to the district has always been sincere and my results show."
Moulton said his constituent services work has returned $500,000 to veterans during his three terms, and his office won an award for its transparency. He said he has passed bills that have made a difference in people's lives back at home.
Still, Moulton has drawn criticism from those who say he needs to keep his eye on the district.
"It's clear from his attempt at a presidential run that his sights are set elsewhere," said Peterson, the Salem city councilor challenging Moulton.
Peterson, a financial planner, and Belsito, a champion of women's mental health issues, both said Friday they are in it to win it.
Peterson said her campaign will focus on affordability, preventing a climate crisis, fixing transportation infrastructure and dignity for all.
"In 2020, we have an opportunity to elect someone whose focus is on the well-being of the district and someone who is on the ground with us," Peterson said.
Belsito, a Reading native, said she is hearing criticism from those around the district that Moulton has failed to show up.
"I made my decision back in April," she said, "and that is because I'm fully committed to see my district fully represented."
Moulton asked for examples of how he has not been representing the district.
"I'm not sure it's a perception, it's their line," Moulton said.
He said he looks forward to the primary, being the product of one, and he looks forward to challengers bringing issues of substance to the table.
Others considering a run include state Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, former Andover state Sen. Barbara L'Italien, and gun violence prevention advocate Angus McQuilken of Topsfield. Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff of Gloucester has also floated the idea of a congressional run, while Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll has said she would run if the seat were open.
Even former nine-term Congressman John Tierney of Salem said he was keeping an open mind about running for his old seat. In 2014, Moulton was a long odds underdog, but he went on to win in the Democratic primary against Tierney.
Ehrlich said she is not ruling out a run because Moulton's future intentions still seem unclear.
"He wasn't in a hurry to come home and now there are reports of a top campaign adviser making the case that he would be interested in being vice president," Ehrlich said. "I want him to succeed at whatever he chooses but the district needs clarity about what exactly he wants to do. Until it is crystal clear I will continue to consider a run."
McQuilken said he would announce whether he would run after mid-October.
"I'm still considering a candidacy," he said. McQuilken said he has heard frustration around the district on a lack of progress on issues like gun violence prevention, health care and transportation.
Democratic State Committee member Arthur Powell of Beverly said it will be important to see who attends three upcoming Democratic events in the 6th District: the Beverly Democratic City Committee Ice Cream Social on Saturday in Obear Park; the Blue, Brew and BBQ at Riverwalk Brewing in Newburyport on Sunday; and the North Shore Delegates Dinner at Brothers Taverna in Salem on Wednesday.
"There is going to be two questions, who stays in the race and will there be a race, and the second part of it is 'M and M,' money and message," Powell said.
"Do they exhibit an ability to raise sufficient funds to be competitive and does their message connect with Democratic primary voters," Powell added.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, by email at eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
