An injured paddleboarder was medflighted to a hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries at Stanwood Point on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Gloucester Police and Fire were dispatched to 10 Stanwood Point for a report of an injured paddleboarder on the river.
When first responders arrived, they found a 59-year-old man who struck his leg on a sharp object after falling from his paddleboard, hitting his femoral artery. Crews applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding, extricate him the mud and bring him to shore through the marsh.
The man was then brought to West Parish Elementary School to be flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
The name of the person has not been made public at this time.