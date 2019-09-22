ESSEX — On Monday, Special Town Meeting will decide whether to follow the Finance Committee's plan for paying for the planned new public safety building.
The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the gym at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Earlier this month, the Finance Committee recommended the town borrow $12.5 million over 30 years for the project. The public safety building is expected to cost $15.5 million. The borrowing plan has $5.2 million in interest attached, meaning $17.7 million will be spent in total.
The committee also recommended using $2 million from the sale of real estate fund and $1 million in free cash.
This plan has the support of selectmen and the Town Building Committee.
Plans call for a combined police and fire station to be built at 11 John Wise Ave. and 0 Spring St.
The owner of the average Essex single-family home, with an assessed value of $571,264, would see an average 4.44% increase in property taxes over the 30-year borrowing period. That means the owner would pay an additional $390.18 each year on average.
If the vote to confirm the plan is approved Monday, construction will begin in November. If it fails, the town will have to wait until another Town Meeting to pitch a payment plan. The next regularly scheduled Town Meeting is Nov. 18.
At Town Election last spring, registered voters approved using a tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 override to pay for the public safety building.
The finance question is the only item on the warrant.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
